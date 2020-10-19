Donald Trump Jr. fires up Kernersville crowd, urges them to make phone calls encourage others to vote for the president

The president’s son got one of his loudest cheers when he talked about Trump’s success in brokering peace deals in the Middle East.

That’s what supporter Dale Lakey said he liked as he stood in the parking lot waiting to leave, wearing his freshly-signed Trump hat.

“It used to be a powder keg, and he went over there and got all these peace things done,” Lakey said.

Trump Jr. praised his father for having "the guts to stand up to the military-industrial complex," and trying to bring an end to "endless war" in places like Afghanistan.

Elsie Herrera, who came up from Charlotte, showed off the Donald Trump campaign flag that she was able to get the president’s son to sign at the close of the rally. She predicted strong support among other Hispanics for Trump.

“He is going to be doing great,” she said.

Trump Jr. spoke in favor of Republicans in down-ticket races as well. If the president wins, he said, his task will be much harder without GOP support in Congress and in state houses.