Downtown Greensboro Inc. surpasses $36,000 goal for 12 Days of Meals campaign

GREENSBORO — The 12 Days of Meals campaign of Downtown Greensboro Inc. has surpassed its initial goal of $36,000 to provide 250 warm meals a day from restaurants to Greensboro Urban Ministry.
DGI will continue to raise funds for the 12 Days of Meals program to provide additional days of hot meals throughout this holiday season.
“This campaign is not only supporting those less fortunate in our community, it also provides much-needed support to our downtown restaurants,” Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.
“The support of the Greensboro community for the 12 Days campaign has been incredible and we would love to keep it going and serve 24-plus days of meals," Matheny said.
To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, follow the link from downtownindecember.org.
A $6,000 commitment from First National Bank, downtown's newest headquartered corporation, helped DGI exceed its goal.
To kick-off the campaign in November, the Wyndham Championship and Love Tito’s (the charitable arm of Tito’s Vodka) donated $5,000 each.
Additionally, Crafted The Art of Taco donated their $1,250 meal stipend. Since then, more than 140 other individuals, foundations and corporations have contributed.
Donations to the GoFundMe campaign provide individually boxed meals at a cost of $12 per meal and include a 20% gratuity to participating downtown restaurants, which have lost business during the pandemic.
The following downtown restaurants have pledged their support to provide meals: 1618 Downtown, A Sweet Success! Bakery, Acropolis, Baked Downtown, Blue Denim, Cheesecakes by Alex, Chez Genese, Cincy's, Crafted The Art of the Taco, Deep Roots Market, Ghassan's (LeBauer Park), Heavenly Buffaloes, Liberty Oak, Los Chico's, Machete, Manny's Universal Café, Mellow Mushroom, Midori, Natty Greene's, Stumble Stilskins, Undercurrent, and White and Wood.
The Rev. Myron Wilkins, CEO of Greensboro Urban Ministry, thanked DGI and restaurants.
“The meals provided through the 12 Days of Meals campaign is a godsend for us and those we serve at Greensboro Urban Ministry through our Potter’s House Community Kitchen," Wilkins said in the news release.
"The meals are not only delicious, but they serve to helps us stretch our limited food budget during this very busy time of the year,” Wilkins said. “Thank you DGI and participating downtown restaurants. If this event extends beyond 12 days, what a blessing that would be."
