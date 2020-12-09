Downtown Greensboro Inc. surpasses $36,000 goal for 12 Days of Meals campaign

GREENSBORO — The 12 Days of Meals campaign of Downtown Greensboro Inc. has surpassed its initial goal of $36,000 to provide 250 warm meals a day from restaurants to Greensboro Urban Ministry.

DGI will continue to raise funds for the 12 Days of Meals program to provide additional days of hot meals throughout this holiday season.

“This campaign is not only supporting those less fortunate in our community, it also provides much-needed support to our downtown restaurants,” Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

“The support of the Greensboro community for the 12 Days campaign has been incredible and we would love to keep it going and serve 24-plus days of meals," Matheny said.

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, follow the link from downtownindecember.org.

A $6,000 commitment from First National Bank, downtown's newest headquartered corporation, helped DGI exceed its goal.

To kick-off the campaign in November, the Wyndham Championship and Love Tito’s (the charitable arm of Tito’s Vodka) donated $5,000 each.