DPAC ranks among nation's top theaters

DURHAM — The Durham Performing Arts Center continues to be ranked among the top 10 theaters in America by three leading national publications that cover live entertainment events and venues.

The rankings were based on the 54 events DPAC held from January through March 2020, which attracted almost 120,000 guests in just two-and-a-half months of operation, DPAC announced in a Monday news release.

The COVID-19 pandemic then prompted the venue to close, with expectations to reopen this year.

Managers of Greensboro's new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts hope to have even better success when the new venue opens downtown.

The 3,023-seat, $93 million Tanger Center had been scheduled to open in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put all performances there on hold. It has yet to open.

In their recently released year-end published attendance and sales rankings, Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Now all placed DPAC among the top U.S. venues of its size and type.

Among U.S. theaters, DPAC was ranked fourth in Venues Now, six in Pollstar and seventh in Billboard.

Venues Now and Pollstar rankings are based on attendance. Billboard rankings are based on gross sales.

Operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management since opening in 2008, DPAC has hosted more than 4.8 million guests at 2,300-plus Broadway, concert, comedy and special events.

