Drive-thru breakfast and 'thankful' tree at Abbotswood to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry

GREENSBORO — Stop by Abbotswood at Irving Park on Thursday morning to pick up a drive-thru breakfast and contribute to the "thankful" tree at the Kisco senior living community.

Each leaf on the tree will cost $5. Money raised will benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry, which helps those in need of food, shelter and other services.

The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Abbotswood, 3504 Flint St. For more details, call 336-298-8601.

Food will be provided by the culinary team at Abbotswood. To ensure the safety of associates and residents, individuals stopping by to pick up breakfast and contribute to the thankful tree will need to wear a mask and remain in their cars during the event. An associate will hand the leaf to each participant to fill out before hanging it on the tree.

“We are always looking for ways to give back, especially during the holidays," Allison Pait, executive director, said in a news release.