Drones. Coding. Cybersecurity. At this Greensboro charter school, they're blinded by science.

On Wednesday, Anderson started introductory training with teachers in small batches during the day and then showed some technology to fourth-grade students toward the end of school.

Normally, she said, students would start out learning about flight and some of the related vocabulary — buoyancy, height and so forth — before they ever put their hands on a drone.

But on Wednesday, Anderson let students jump right to it, navigating the lightweight drones, which were specifically built to be flown inside.

“You are trying to learn how to control it, but once you get it, it’s kind of easy to control,” fourth-grader Christian Powell explained.

To learn about programming, students could also play with the Ozobot Bit robot, which can follow a line drawn on paper and perform different movements, like stopping and turning, based on patterns of colors drawn into its path.

To be successful in implementing all 10 career pathways in one year, Anderson said a couple of things should be addressed. First, teachers need to be thoughtful in planning the schedule of what students do — and when.

Second, teacher training is key. Wednesday was just the very beginning of the company’s work, with the bulk coming this summer.