Duke Energy has reached a possible settlement with critics of its proposed rate hike in a series of agreements that would shrink any increase in the monthly power bills of Triad residents.
The Charlotte-based utility agreed Monday on a "settlement in principle" with the public staff of the North Carolina Utilities Commission, company officials said.
If approved by the commission, the agreement would result in an increase in the average resident's electric bill — but somewhat less than the $96.72 initially requested.
Duke officials are still working out the final numbers, according to company spokeswoman Meredith Archie.
But she confirmed that the result would be something less than the originally proposed $8.06 increase in the average household's monthly bill.
When the rate hike was initially proposed last year, Duke Energy said it wanted a rate increase netting about $445 million per year. That would take the average residential bill from $108.20 per month to $116.26.
A spokeswoman for the utilities commission's public staff declined to provide further details of the agreement, saying that specifics would be announced next week. The staff represents the public in rate cases and other matters before the commission, which regulates electric utilities and other public-service providers.
The commission's final decision on the rate case has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Duke Energy has leeway to set new "temporary" rates, which are allowed whenever it takes regulators longer than nine months to decide a case.
Archie said the utility plans to unveil such a temporary rate structure next week, but it will have a "net-zero" impact on most customers.
Not everybody is in agreement on that score. The Sierra Club's Beyond Coal Campaign criticized the move Tuesday, saying Duke's methodology couldn't guarantee customers won't see increases under the new scenario and eventually risk having their power cut off if, for example, their income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Monday's peace accord with the public staff came on the heels of a partial settlement agreement Duke Energy also struck late last week with a number of nonprofit groups that focus on the environment, affordable housing and renewable energy.
Under terms of that agreement, the groups would drop their opposition to some of the utility's plans for upgrading and modernizing parts of its power grid in exchange for programs to protect the environment, expand renewable energy and assist the economically disadvantaged.
Among other things, the partial settlement includes a $6 million pledge from Duke Energy to the Helping Home Fund that assists low-income utility customers. The fund helps them with such needs as weatherproofing their dwellings and repairs or upgrades to heating and cooling systems.
That contribution would come from the Duke Energy Foundation, which is funded by the company's shareholders, said Gudrun Thompson, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center in Chapel Hill.
The Helping Home Fund "is currently out of money," said Thompson, whose organization represented the groups that reached the joint agreement with the utility.
Like the proposed settlement with the public staff, last Friday's settlement proposal needs commission approval before taking effect.
The proposed settlement also includes a commitment from Duke to start a "pay as you save" pilot program that would help customers install such environmentally helpful improvements as rooftop solar panels.
Another aspect of the agreement would save money for both home owners and entrepreneurs interested in solar energy by requiring Duke Energy to develop a map showing locations where its system can readily accept new sources of power and where the so-called grid is at capacity.
As it is now, home owners interested in rooftop solar and investors looking to build solar farms must pay for relatively expensive studies to make that determination, said Peter Ledford of the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association.
In addition to Ledford's group, other parties to last week's agreement include the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the N.C. Justice Center and the N.C. Housing Coalition.
They were among a number of other nonprofit and business groups Duke Energy has worked with "to find common ground and reach partial settlement agreements" during the rate case, Archie said.
"We recognize that affordability, energy efficiency and the expansion of renewable energy are all important issues and this agreement will lead to new solutions to support low-income customers and continue the integration of more renewables onto the grid," she said.
