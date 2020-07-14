MISSION STATEMENT

Here is the "mission statement" East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert worked from to formulate his proposal to potentially grant rising high school seniors an additional semester or an additional year of extracurricular activities:

We find ourselves in a time that will change history. We have never really faced these new challenges in front of us. However, as educators and the voice of the future I truly believe we need to look into doing things that have never been done. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary actions. We have to help the Class of 2021 and give them options and hope. High school and extracurricular activities mean so much, and I believe a lot of us have forgotten how much they meant to us. Our students must be given hope and choices, and that means thinking outside the box and doing things that have not been done before.

I propose an option of giving the Class of 2021 a choice of having a fifth year/ninth semester if the 2020-21 school year is affected by COVID-19. Yes, it has never been done before, but we have never been affected by a virus quite like this one. Please keep an open mind and do not make it harder than it really needs to be. As educators, it is our job to adqpt and adjust. However, the BIGGEST mission is to give hope and direction. The Class of 2021 needs YOU!!!