Electrical problem in freezer source of fire Monday at Lidl grocery store, officials say

BURLINGTON — A freezer unit inside Lidl caught fire Monday afternoon, causing about $40,000 in total damages, Burlington Fire Department officials said in a news release.

Firefighters were called about 2 p.m. Monday to Lidl, at 3010 S. Church St., and found smoke coming from a freezer unit inside the store as they evacuated employees and customers, officials said.

Firefighters then located fire burning in the top of the unit, which was quickly extinguished. Damage was primarily limited to the freezer unit where the fire was found, officials said.

Firefighters remained on scene for two hours assisting Lidl maintenance crews with ventilating the structure. Damage to the structure is estimated to be $20,000 and $20,000 to the contents.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical problem in the freezer unit, officlals said.