 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Electrical problem in freezer source of fire Monday at Lidl grocery store, officials say
0 Comments
top story

Electrical problem in freezer source of fire Monday at Lidl grocery store, officials say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic fire.jpg

BURLINGTON — A freezer unit inside Lidl caught fire Monday afternoon, causing about $40,000 in total damages, Burlington Fire Department officials said in a news release.

Firefighters were called about 2 p.m. Monday to Lidl, at 3010 S. Church St., and found smoke coming from a freezer unit inside the store as they evacuated employees and customers, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters then located fire burning in the top of the unit, which was quickly extinguished. Damage was primarily limited to the freezer unit where the fire was found, officials said.

Firefighters remained on scene for two hours assisting Lidl maintenance crews with ventilating the structure. Damage to the structure is estimated to be $20,000 and $20,000 to the contents.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical problem in the freezer unit, officlals said.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan forces guard Bagram airbase

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News