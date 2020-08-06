BURLINGTON — An Elon man was fatally injured when his car overturned in Burlington early this morning, police said in a news release.
At about 4 a.m., an officer spotted a 2019 Dodge Challenger stopped in the 1200 block of Rainey Street, according to police. The officer went to investigate why the vehicle was stopped in the roadway, but the car drove off toward Beaumont Avenue. The officer chose not to pursue the vehicle, police said.
About five minutes later, several calls were made to 911 about an accident in the 600 block of South Beaumont Avenue.
Officers found the Challenger — previously stopped on Rainey Street — had struck a power pole and overturned, police said.
The driver, Mandrell Edward Davis, 29, of Elon, was ejected from the car, police said. Davis, the only person in the car, died on the way to Moses Cone Hospital, police said.
Power was out for several hours in the area because of the crash.
Anyone with with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at 336-229-3500. Anonymous tips can be made to Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
