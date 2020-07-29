GREENSBORO — In a normal year, you knew that UNCG students were returning to campus by the lines.
Lines of cars and trucks on West Market Street and West Gate City Boulevard, all waiting to pull onto campus. Lines to find a parking space. Lines to get room keys. Lines for the elevators. Lines of students, family members and volunteers hauling bags, trunks and boxes into the residence halls.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNCG's move-in looks a lot different this year. For one thing, there aren't any lines. For another, move-in has already begun — more than three weeks before classes are scheduled to start.
The redesigned student move-in process — starting earlier, lasting longer and aiming for maximum social distancing — is a preview of how different the fall semester will be at UNCG and a lot of other universities.
In past years, "students usually come in, get settled and (families) leave all at once. They see their roommate and start activities," said Tim Johnson, UNCG's executive director of housing and residence life. This year, he added, "it's clearly going to be different."
Some other UNC System schools are opening their dorms a little earlier than usual to cut down on crowds. Students attending N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State will begin moving in Aug. 7, more than a week before classes start. Students will stay on campus after they arrive.
UNCG and at least two other UNC System schools will do a version of what the Greensboro university has dubbed "stop, drop and roll": Students will stop at campus, drop off belongings in their dorm rooms and roll on home until shortly before classes begin.
UNCG normally needs three days to move all its students onto campus. This year's move-in started Saturday and will run for 12 days, through next Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, about a quarter of the UNCG students planning to live on campus had dropped off their belongings. Students won't return to campus until Aug. 12. Classes start Aug. 18.
UNCG's dorms won't be full this year. Only about 4,300 of 5,700 beds have been claimed.
Johnson said about 1,100 students this month canceled their room reservations — about twice the usual number. More students have opted for off-campus housing, he added, or decided to take most or all of their classes online from home.
For the 4,300 students who do plan to live on campus, UNCG cut out some usual move-in features and added new rules to minimize contact between people.
This year, there aren't volunteers to help students and families haul their stuff. (UNCG's housing office usually rounds up about 400 volunteers annually, Johnson said.) And there aren't golf carts to shuttle families around campus.
Students had to sign up in advance for a three-hour move-in window — roommates couldn't pick the same slot — and could bring only two other helpers with them. Each move-in slot was capped at 10 students to limit the number of people in a dorm at one time to 30. And everyone must wear masks, which are required in UNCG's public spaces and classrooms this fall.
It's a dramatic difference from when Angela Walker moved into her dorm room at a Texas university in the mid-1980s.
"Everybody is there all at one time, and the elevators aren't working as well as they should," recalled Walker, a retired U.S. Army officer who's now an elementary school music teacher in Fayetteville. "My dad was like, come on, we'll hump this stuff up the stairs."
Walker helped her son, Dominic, move into his UNCG dorm on Monday. She didn't recall seeing anyone else on his floor as they unpacked his clothes and bedding.
"His move-in was nothing like my move-in — nothing," Walker said. "This was worlds better."
At midday Wednesday, there were no lines, no traffic and barely anyone moving in. As a pickup truck slid into one of a dozen empty spots in the lower level of the McIver Street Parking Deck, two UNCG employees wiped down a bin students could use to haul their stuff. There was no waiting to pick up room keys.
"I wasn't expecting many people," said Chizzy Ogbonna, a first-year student from Raleigh who plans to study nursing. "I really wasn't."
Carl Brown Jr., a senior from Charlotte who's working as a resident assistant in a UNCG dorm this year, said he sees some upside to the lack of crowds. It's safer, he said. And when the students on his floor arrive, he'll be able to meet them all as soon as they get there.
Brown said he brought a smaller TV than in past years as well as fewer clothes, shoes and room decorations. That was partly a concession to the limited space inside his tiny 1998 Hyundai. It also was a nod to COVID-19, which caused UNCG and most other schools to close their campuses in March midway through the spring semester.
"I don't know if we'll be sent home (early), so I packed lighter," Brown said. "I just hope we can stay the full semester."
