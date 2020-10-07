 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eric Trump making campaign stop in Triad tomorrow
0 comments

Eric Trump making campaign stop in Triad tomorrow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Trump slated to talk with NY investigators via video (copy)

FILE - Eric Trump will appear at a campaign event in Whitsett on Thursday.

 Christopher Millette/AP

President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, is coming to the Triad on Thursday as part of his father's re-election campaign.

Eric Trump will appear at Machine Specialties Inc. at 6511 Franz Warner Parkway in Whitsett, according to donaldjtrump.com. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. event are available at the website and are limited to two per mobile phone number.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the event.

Eric Trump also will appear at 3:30 p.m. at Aw Shucks Farm in Monroe.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News