Eric Trump making campaign stop in Triad tomorrow

President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, is coming to the Triad on Thursday as part of his father's re-election campaign.
Eric Trump will appear at Machine Specialties Inc. at 6511 Franz Warner Parkway in Whitsett, according to donaldjtrump.com. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. event are available at the website and are limited to two per mobile phone number.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the event.
Eric Trump also will appear at 3:30 p.m. at Aw Shucks Farm in Monroe.
