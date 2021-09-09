Ethos, Pathos, Logos: Middle College at UNCG English class examines rhetoric of Bush's 9/11 speech

Green asked her students to share their own ideas about what Bush wanted to accomplish with the speech.

She also asked them to read through the speech looking for examples of Aristotle's modes of rhetoric: ethos, pathos and logos. Ethos is a speaker establishing their personal character and credibility. Pathos is about appealing to the emotions of the audience. Logos is putting together a logical argument, such as by sharing evidence or proving a point.

Take, for example, the second sentence of Bush's address where he described the victims of the attacks as "business men and women, military and federal workers, moms and dads, friends and neighbors."

"I put logos, but it could really be pathos, too," junior Tsunami Lott said. "These are people that have lives and they have families and stuff like that."

The students discussed a variety of potential examples of Bush trying to establish his character and credibility in the speech. They talked about passages where Bush appeared to express sympathy, possibly trying establish himself as someone not too far removed from regular Americans.

"I like how he tries to humanize himself and he tries to put himself in civilian shoes," junior Keyonte Dotson said.