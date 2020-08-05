RALEIGH — The majority of North Carolina public school students will start the new academic year learning from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they could still be required to come to school to take standardized tests.
North Carolina schools haven’t received state and federal waivers from giving standardized tests to measure student academic performance for the 2020-21 school year. As a result, the state Department of Public Instruction is recommending testing students when they return to campus or having school districts bring students into schools for the exams.
The Department of Public Instruction is also proposing letting school districts use unused spring state exams to test students at the beginning of the school year.
The State Board of Education discussed the proposal Wednesday and will vote on it today.
The U.S. Department of Education requires that states test their students as a way to hold schools accountable. The General Assembly uses the test results to grade schools and to give bonuses to teachers and principals.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing schools in mid-March, both the General Assembly and the U.S. Department of Education gave schools waivers from giving the tests in the spring.
With the waiver having expired, staff with the Department of Public Instruction say that schools must find a way to give those exams for the new school year.
The challenge is that the majority of school districts and dozens of charter schools have opted to begin the school year with remote learning only because they say it’s not yet safe to resume in-person instruction. Even in districts that are reopening for limited in-person instruction, many students there signed up to take virtual classes to avoid going on campus.
Some exams, such as the beginning-of-grade exam, are supposed to be given to third-grade students within the first 20 days of the school year. End-of-course exams are taken by most high school students at the end of the semester, with end-of-grade exams being given in the spring.
The Department of Public Instruction doesn’t want the unused spring exams to go to waste. They’re proposing voluntarily allowing schools to use them to test the students at the beginning of the school year.
