GREENSBORO — On the two-year anniversary of Marcus Smith’s death, members of the community banned together to demand justice.
Smith has become known as “Greensboro’s George Floyd.” In other words, yet another Black person killed while in the custody of police, much like Floyd, who died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, sparking nationwide protests.
At Phill G. McDonald Plaza on Tuesday evening, around 200 people carried signs and flags, held up pictures and listened to songs and speeches, all with a common goal in mind.
Justice for Smith.
Smith's family is suing Guilford County, the city of Greensboro, eight officers and two paramedics, alleging they violated the 38-year-old's constitutional rights by improperly restraining him and failing to treat his medical issues.
Smith, who was homeless at the time of his death, was experiencing a mental health crisis when officers bound his legs and feet behind him on Sept. 8, 2018.
According to the state medical examiner, he died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by a variety of factors, including “prone restraint” at the hands of police, cardiovascular disease and drugs and alcohol in his system.
Tuesday evening’s “Justice for Marcus Smith” commemoration saw several groups at the forefront of different protests in recent months come together.
It’s just what the Rev. Nelson Johnson was hoping to see.
“We needed to come together,” he said.
Johnson, part of the Beloved Community Center, saw all the different groups forming in Greensboro, all in support of a similar mission: racial justice and reform.
“The energy has been bubbling up all over the nation, and Greensboro has had a number of marches and demonstrations under various banners,” Johnson said.
Groups like Greensboro Rising, The 3, Democracy Greensboro and more have been meeting together with Johnson over the past several weeks, drawn together by their desire to find justice for Smith.
“We felt that these streams of transformative energy need to come together," Johnson said, "because if they don’t they’ll be pitted against each other.”
Together, the groups drafted a list of seven demands to City Council. Those demands stem from Smith’s death, but strive to prevent similar incidents.
Johnson said the City Council ought to forego their current path, which has been in support of the police's actions.
“Go ahead and take a stand for what’s right,” he urged.
Smith's family drove from South Carolina to be part of Tuesday’s event.
“I want to try to explain to y’all what it really feels like to have y’all’s child killed in the hands of the police,” Mary Smith said about her son. “It’s like a mental casket that never goes away.
"Everywhere I go, I see Marcus’ casket.”
As she spoke, she stood beside an enlarged photo of her son in his casket.
To city leaders, Smith only had these few words:
“You will get your peace when you give us our justice.”
