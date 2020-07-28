GREENSBORO — On his last birthday, Anthony Dochtermann turned 25 and checked zip-lining off his bucket list on July 26, 2013.
Just a few months later, Dochtermann was shot and killed outside of a Greensboro apartment. Nearly seven years later, his family is still desperate for answers, an arrest and, maybe, some closure.
On Dochtermann’s birthday Sunday, like every birthday since his death, his family zip lined to honor and celebrate his life.
His family’s life is intentionally cluttered with reminders of Dochtermann. There are pictures of him and pictures he drew at every turn in the family’s home in Randleman and tattoos decorate his brother’s and sister’s arms. A nephew born shortly after his death bears the middle name “Anthony.”
“I try to sit here and be patient,” Dawn Hughes, Dochtermann’s mother, said, “but seven years has gone by and I’m ready. I need to know.”
According to news releases from the Greensboro Police Department, Dochtermann was shot shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2013. He was visiting a friend at the Ashton Woods Apartments at 3927 Hahns Lane.
In a 911 recording, the caller tells the dispatcher, “He went outside and it sounds like he got shot. He walked outside, like he was leaving.”
Dochtermann was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy concluded Dochtermann’s death was the result of a gunshot wound to the back.
The case remains open, but since 2013, no new information from the investigation has been made public by the Greensboro Police Department.
“I’ve tried to play it out so many times in my head,” Frankie Moon said.
Moon, Dochtermann’s brother, was with him earlier on the night that he died. The two, along with Dochtermann’s friend who lived at Ashton Woods, went out to a few bars in Greensboro that night.
“We went to two or three places,” Moon said. It was a spur of the moment decision to go out that night when Doctermann realized it was N.C. A&T’s homecoming, a night that typically draws large crowds and parties to Greensboro. “The last place was Stumble Stilskins,” Moon said.
From there, Moon was picked up by Danielle Moon, his wife. “When we left Anthony, he literally skipped back to the bar,” she said. Neither Moon nor her husband noticed anything unusual about Dochtermann.
Dochtermann’s family said they know he went to a gas station that night and exchanged numbers with a person he met there. They said they also know he received a call from that number and that his friend answered it when Dochtermann was outside of the apartment and was shot, but police have never released or confirmed that information.
“We assumed it was a robbery,” Danielle Moon said. “But his wallet was on the ground and his money was still in it.”
Maria Pendola, Dochtermann’s sister, received a phone call from Dochtermann’s friend, telling her that her brother had been shot. Pendola said she and Hughes rushed to the hospital.
“As soon as I walked in and there was a chaplain standing there with an officer, I knew,” Hughes said. She said she made a scene out of anger — anger that she’s struggled to contain as she sought answers from police over the next few days, then weeks, then years.
“In the beginning I was calling (the detective) on a daily basis,” Hughes said. “As time went on, it was weekly. There was nights I called her literally at 4 o’clock in the morning cursing her out, then have to call right back and leave her an apology message.”
Hughes said she feels like she’s had to pry the little information she does know about her son’s death from the department.
“We know that they are trying, but have compassion,” Danielle Moon said. “I know that the least you could have done when you got this case is to drive 30 minutes and meet his mother.”
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Detective Teri Vaughan is still actively investigating and pursuing leads on Dochtermann’s case.
“We don’t have a cold case unit,” Glenn said. “We continue to investigate all unsolved crimes.”
Just last year, Glenn said, arrests were made in two cases that were several years old, so the department remains confident that cases like Dochtermann’s remain solvable despite the time that’s passed.
“I don’t even have this hatred for this person,” Hughes said. “I do believe that you just can’t kill someone and then walk the streets though.”
Hughes said her son’s death came only a year after Dochtermann moved back to North Carolina after living in New York near his father, who has since died, since he was 16.
“Long Island was becoming very bad,” Hughes said. “Things with his dad weren’t all they were cracked up to be. … I’d been asking Anthony for nearly 10 years to come back.”
Like her mom, Pendola said she’d been waiting years for her “best friend” to move home, to finally get back to the rhythm of being “the epitome of brother and sister.”
Hughes told her son they were headed to Long Island for a baby shower and if he wanted, he could pack up and drive back with the family. The day before their visit, he told them he wanted to return with them.
Hughes picked up Dochtermann and Peaches, his dog that Hughes said her son “failed to mention” was coming with him. Dochtermann’s family said he took Peaches from someone who was abusing her and that Peaches, who is now 8 years old, mourned her owner’s death.
“She cried real tears,” Hughes said, adding that having Peaches as a reminder of Dochtermann has been a “real blessing.”
Hughes never imagined a night of her son barhopping with friends would end with him being killed. Nor did she imagine that seven years later she still would be begging for answers to the questions of who killed her son, and why?
She finds it frustrating that Dochtermann’s death came when he was finally growing up and settling into life after moving back from New York.
“Why now?” she asked. “The kid was finally becoming a man, becoming responsible.”
He’d started a new job at Ace-Avant Concrete Construction and “found what he loved to do,” Danielle Moon said.
In late 2019, the state announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Dochtermann. That’s in addition to an initial $2,000 award.
The family hopes the money will encourage someone to come forward. Meanwhile, they’ll keep asking questions and celebrating his life. After zip lining on each birthday, they head to his gravesite at Liberty Road Baptist Church in Randleman.
“However old he is, I get that many balloons blown up,” Pendola said. “We all take some balloons and let them ago.”
On the anniversary of his death each year, a larger crowd of family and friends gathers at his grave and releases paper lanterns into the air. Everyone wears green, Dochtermann’s favorite color, and Pendola tries to make something special in remembrance of her brother each year, such as bracelets, lanyards or candles.
“I’ll probably do it every year,” she said. It’s a way to keep his memory at the forefront of their minds. She keeps her phone filled with pictures and videos of her brother, acting like the “jokester” his family refers to him as.
April Fools was one of his favorite days and Hughes tended to be the target of his antics — confetti in her car’s air conditioning vents, pumpkin seeds on the ceiling fan, clear tape over the sink.
“We were always laughing,” Pendola said.
“I’ve got some really funny friends,” Frankie Moon said, “but even my really good friends — there’s no comparison.”
Moon said he often thinks about what would have happened if he stayed with his brother or if they hadn’t gone out at all that night. He said the passing of time only makes it harder for him.
Hughes smiles now when she reflects on the pranks her son played on her, but it’s taken her years to get over the sleepless nights that followed Dochtermann’s death. She said a couple of years ago her kids took her to see a psychic as a present. The psychic told Hughes that she would never know who killed her son because that person is also deceased.
“Since that day, it kind of gave me a little sense of peace, of calm.”
Still, she and her family want to see justice served for Dochtermann.
“He was my best friend,” Hughes said. “He was my first true love. … I need to know.”
