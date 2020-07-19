A federal judge has approved a confidential settlement in the death of a Winston-Salem man at the Forsyth County Jail more than three years ago.
U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder not only approved the settlement but sealed the financial amount of the settlement to protect the privacy of the man’s minor children. But at a July 7 hearing, an attorney for the man’s estate said that defendants told him during settlement negotiations that they would not agree to an amount more than $200,000. Whether that changed is not publicly known.
Stephen Antwan Patterson, 41, was one of two men who died at the Forsyth County Jail in May 2017. Patterson died on May 26, 2017, and Deshawn Lamont Coley, 39, died on May 2, 2017. Coley’s mother, Josephine Coley, has a pending wrongful-death lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court.
The settlement comes on the heels of recent protests over the death of John Elliott Neville, who was placed in the Forsyth County Jail in December 2019 and died later at a hospital after detention officers placed him for minutes in a hog-tie restraint while he pleaded that he could not breathe. Five detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Correct Care Solutions, which is now known as Wellpath, has been sued several times over the past few years over the deaths of people at the Forsyth County Jail.
The cases of Coley and Patterson were featured in a 2019 story in The Atlantic about how Wellpath has become the biggest provider of jail health care. In an interview Thursday about Neville’s death, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the county has few choices when it comes to companies that provide jail health care.
“They’re the only game in town,” he said.
Patterson’s eldest son, Zyrale Jeter, the administrator of his father’s estate, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit initially in Forsyth Superior Court but the case was transferred to U.S. District Court. The defendants in the lawsuit were Correct Care Solutions LLC, the jail’s medical provider, and others, including Dr. Alan Rhoades, the jail’s medical director.
The settlement, which Schroeder approved on Thursday, would go to Patterson’s five children, three of whom are minors.
The lawsuit alleged that jail medical personnel repeatedly ignored and failed to treat Patterson’s high-blood pressure, leading to his death. But attorneys for Correct Care Solutions argued that Patterson’s death had little to do with the jail’s medical care and more to do with Patterson’s pre-existing conditions.
If the case had gone to trial, a major dispute would have been on Patterson’s cause of death and whether medical personnel could have prevented his death.
At a hearing on July 7, John Taylor, Jeter’s attorney, said he had a pending motion to have an expert contest the defendants’ medical conclusions. But he also had to weigh whether he would be able to win that motion and ultimately win at trial.
Attorneys for Correct Care Solutions had three doctors, including a board-certified Duke University pathologist, who said Patterson’s death was caused by pre-existing conditions. Patterson died from a cardiac arrhythmia caused by pre-existing conditions, according to those medical experts. Those conditions included a thickened left ventricle and a blood vessel disorder known as fibromuscular dysplasia of small arteries. Arteries that supply blood to Patterson’s heart were severely blocked, according to court papers.
Taylor said fibromuscular dysplasia is hard to diagnose.
“This is a condition that goes undetected until the last minute,” he said at the hearing.
Taylor said he and the defendants spent hours with and without the mediator on resolving the case. Correct Care Solutions told Taylor that it would not settle for more than $200,000, Taylor said.
Jennifer Milak, attorney for Correct Care Solutions, said at the hearing that the company had evidence that medical personnel did not breach the standard of care for Patterson. He came in with high-blood pressure that was treated through the use of four different medications. Those medications had proved effective during Patterson’s other stays at the jail, Milak said.
The lawsuit said that Patterson came to the jail with a blood pressure reading of 218/140, which Jeter’s attorneys argued was dangerously high and required immediate medical attention. But Milak said that Patterson did not show any symptoms of high blood pressure, and treating Patterson with medication was entirely appropriate.
“I think the biggest issue was the causation, and we felt that the blood vessel ... that dealt with the heart conduction system were so occluded and so clogged that it led to his sudden cardiac arrest,” Milak said.
She also said Patterson did not complain about having any symptoms related to high blood pressure while he was in the jail.
