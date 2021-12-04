Film about Henry Frye, 'Jackie Robinson of North Carolina politics,' to premiere

GREENSBORO — Veteran journalist Steve Crump has long respected Henry Frye, a Black man of many firsts in North Carolina.

A documentary Crump produced — “The Route from Ellerbe, North Carolina to Tarheel Senior Statesman” — showcases Frye’s political career.

“In many regards,” Crump said, referencing a groundbreaking Black baseball player, “he’s the Jackie Robinson of North Carolina politics.”

The documentary is being screened today at Providence Baptist Church. It highlights many of the moments in which Frye makes history. And there are a lot of them.

Frye, never one to seek credit, doesn’t fawn over himself when reminded of his name in history books.

“I was a little industrious, I guess,” Frye said during the documentary.