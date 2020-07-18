RALEIGH — With a heat index up to 105, Sunday is going to be pretty toasty.
Forecasters on Saturday issued a heat advisory for most of central North Carolina that will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Affected areas include Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties.
Heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected, with some areas reaching 107 degrees, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said.
Neighboring Rockingham County is also under a heat advisory, from 1-9 p.m. Sunday, with the heat index possibly reaching up to 106, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., warned.
Forecasters warn that the combination of high temperatures and high humidity may lead some people to experience a heat-related illness. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, NWS said.
The heat index reached 100 this afternoon, according to data collected at Piedmont Triad International Airport. It has been in the low 90s each afternoon since at least Wednesday, data show.
Temperatures in the low- to mid-90s are forecast through at least Saturday, the weather service said.
