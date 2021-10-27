 Skip to main content
Fire at Peeler Elementary ruled an arson, officials say
Fire at Peeler Elementary ruled an arson, officials say

GREENSBORO — A fire at the vacant Peeler Open Elementary earlier this month is now being investigated as an arson, according to authorities.

Fire officials determined the blaze was intentionally set, qualifying it as an arson. 

The incident happened on Oct. 7. About 70 Greensboro firefighters were involved in trying to extinguish the the fire, which did not result in any injuries. 

At the time, officials indicated they had not found any evidence suggesting the fire, confined to one building, was intentionally set.  

The school has been vacant since 2018, when it and Hampton Elementary were damaged and closed by a tornado that devastated east Greensboro.

Under Guilford County's $300 million capital bond projects, a new school will be constructed at the Peeler site.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

