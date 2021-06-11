For former inmates needing a second chance, this Guilford group is it

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So there’s a group of realtors we work with, educating them and helping them to understand,” Williams said.

In the same way, the reentry council works to find employers who are also willing to hire people with a criminal record.

Once essentials like housing and employment are secured, the chance that a person will end up back in incarceration decreases.

That’s the ultimate goal of the reentry council — to keep people from making the same mistakes that led them to jail or prison.

Co-director KJ Powe works directly with former inmates — some even while they are still incarcerated.

“I get to see the walk — the journey — as they take those steps, the little steps,” Powe said. “I get to celebrate with them.”

For 17 years, Powe was a detention officer at the High Point jail.

“I got to see firsthand the revolving door of people coming in and out,” she said.

For many in and out of jail, it’s generational, Powe explained. They follow in the footsteps of their parents, unaware there’s another way. They’re plagued by society’s unwillingness to look beyond past mistakes.

“But these folks have served their time,” Williams said, “and they deserve another chance.”

