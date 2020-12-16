 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For money and credit, Guilford County Schools recruiting its own students to tutor math
0 comments
top story

For money and credit, Guilford County Schools recruiting its own students to tutor math

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools high school students who are doing well in math have a new opportunity to be paid to tutor younger students. 

The district is recruiting students to serve as remote learning math tutors. For those hired, district leaders plan to offer $10 an hour, as well as class credit.

Students would receive either a half credit for tutoring five hours a week or one credit for tutoring 10 hours a week. 

They would tutor district students from fourth grade math up through "Math I," which is most typically a ninth grade course. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Guilford County Schools is hiring its students as tutors as part of an effort to help students catch up on learning they may have missed during school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district also is working on a separate effort to get college student tutors through local universities. 

To apply, high school students must have a "B" or above in math and be taking an AP or IB math class, a college math class, or a fourth-level math class such as math 4, discrete math or pre-calculus. Apply online at https://tinyurl.com/gcstutor.

Guilford County Schools students with questions can email Mandy Luck at lucka@gcsnc.com.

Jessie Pounds: Five articles that told the story of pandemic schooling in Guilford County in 2020

Education reporter Jessie Pounds shares some of her favorite stories from 2020, a tumultuous year for schools.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News