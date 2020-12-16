For money and credit, Guilford County Schools recruiting its own students to tutor math

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools high school students who are doing well in math have a new opportunity to be paid to tutor younger students.
The district is recruiting students to serve as remote learning math tutors. For those hired, district leaders plan to offer $10 an hour, as well as class credit.
Students would receive either a half credit for tutoring five hours a week or one credit for tutoring 10 hours a week.
They would tutor district students from fourth grade math up through "Math I," which is most typically a ninth grade course.
Guilford County Schools is hiring its students as tutors as part of an effort to help students catch up on learning they may have missed during school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district also is working on a separate effort to get college student tutors through local universities.
To apply, high school students must have a "B" or above in math and be taking an AP or IB math class, a college math class, or a fourth-level math class such as math 4, discrete math or pre-calculus. Apply online at https://tinyurl.com/gcstutor.
Guilford County Schools students with questions can email Mandy Luck at lucka@gcsnc.com.
