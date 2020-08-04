GREENSBORO — For the past four months, landlords whose buildings violated city codes have avoided fines when they didn’t make repairs.
City officials wanted to give them a break while North Carolina’s economy struggled to get through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They had another motivation, too: keeping a roof over the heads of the needy.
But with businesses and many contractors back at work, the city’s Code Compliance Division has again started handing out those fines.
Some landlords in Greensboro have a history of maintenance violations. In the past two years, city officials have intensified their work, taking some landlords with thousands of dollars in fines to court while working more closely with others to fix up their properties.
The majority of properties with code violations are rented to low-income families and some landlords claim they don’t make enough money to spend what it takes to keep apartments and rental homes in top shape.
Complicating matters, city officials are aware that when they crack down and condemn properties, they’re often forcing someone out of their home.
When inspectors find violations, they assess a $200 fine up front, followed by a $10-a-day fine as long as repairs aren’t made. Property owners typically have up to 30 days to complete the work.
Normally, if an owner piles up enough violations — such as from a leaky roof or faulty wiring — the city can condemn the property. But that penalty was suspended in many cases during the shutdown.
And for the moment, that’s been a saving grace for some low-income families.
“We’re going let them stay so that we don’t displace a family that needs to stay indoors during the pandemic,” said Troy Powell, who manages the city’s Code Compliance Division.
In the past few months, Powell has been changing the way the Compliance Division operates. Now, inspection officers are encouraged to work more closely with landlords to make sure repair work is completed in a timely fashion.
Of late, dozens of owners of residential buildings that had moved too slowly to make repairs were facing hearings before the Greensboro Minimum Housing Standards Commission.
But after the Compliance Division became more involved in those cases, the landlords repaired their buildings.
“Our ultimate goal is to achieve voluntary compliance,” Powell said.
