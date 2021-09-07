For North Carolina's unemployed, this week may hurt more than most

A new dose of reality sinks in this week for unemployed North Carolinians.
Two key federal COVID-19 relief programs have just expired. Sunday marked the next phase of unemployment insurance benefits in which only regular state payments are available.
That means nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer have $300 in weekly federal benefits to pay their bills or feed families, according to the latest U.S. Labor Department benefits report released late last week. What remains is a maximum of 13 weeks of regular North Carolina benefits — the lowest amount offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
Complicating things, once the 13 weeks run out, state claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
The Labor Department report listed 31,100 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Aug. 28. There have been 1.5 million individual claims filed in North Carolina, with the state Department of Employment Security determining that just more than 1 million claimants have been eligible.
The expiration of the federal COVID-19 relief programs couldn't come at a worse time as the state, and nation, deal with another spike in infections with many industries and workers caught in the wake. Making matters worse, since July 1, North Carolina has provided the nation’s lowest number of maximum regular state benefit weeks.
The current regular state benefit program was established by a Republican supermajority in February 2013 and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
By comparison, 42 states provide at least 26 weeks of regular state benefit weeks. Even the increasingly conservative Florida and Texas legislatures offer 19 weeks and 26 weeks repectively.
“North Carolina’s paltry unemployment benefits are some of the stingiest in the country,” Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said. “I will continue to urge the legislature to improve the state’s benefits as we return to normal procedures.”
The odds of the Republican-controlled legislature enhancing regular state benefits appears slim during the current 2021 session. That’s even though about $2.9 billion remained in the state unemployment insurance trust fund as of last week.
Most Republican legislative leaders are fine with the federal pandemic relief assistance ending, considering they supported an early end to North Carolina’s participation in those programs that 26 conservative-leaning states approved in June and July.
“The expiration of the enhanced unemployment insurance compensation programs is apt to weigh on labor force participation,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies, a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy. “Contrary to popular perception, the design of the program is intended to keep people connected to the labor force through the various work search requirements. When the insurance compensation lapses, people, especially the long-term unemployed, tend to drift out of the labor force entirely."
Quinterno said state legislative leaders are being shortsighted by not increasing regular state benefits.
“The July state unemployment report doesn’t reflect the recent surge in COVID cases driven by the delta variant,” Quinterno said. “Continued community spread only can weigh on the labor market, irrespective of the enactment of any new government health mandates.”