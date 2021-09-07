For North Carolina's unemployed, this week may hurt more than most

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The current regular state benefit program was established by a Republican supermajority in February 2013 and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

By comparison, 42 states provide at least 26 weeks of regular state benefit weeks. Even the increasingly conservative Florida and Texas legislatures offer 19 weeks and 26 weeks repectively.

“North Carolina’s paltry unemployment benefits are some of the stingiest in the country,” Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said. “I will continue to urge the legislature to improve the state’s benefits as we return to normal procedures.”

The odds of the Republican-controlled legislature enhancing regular state benefits appears slim during the current 2021 session. That’s even though about $2.9 billion remained in the state unemployment insurance trust fund as of last week.

Most Republican legislative leaders are fine with the federal pandemic relief assistance ending, considering they supported an early end to North Carolina’s participation in those programs that 26 conservative-leaning states approved in June and July.