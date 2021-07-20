For people battling substance use, this is their 'safe space.' It's called Kaitlyn's House.

But then Caring Services, an organization that provides treatment to those seeking recovery, told GCSTOP about a house soon to be available in High Point.

Almost immediately, GCSTOP approached Drake and asked if they could name the house after her daughter.

"When they offered that," Drake said, "that was more touching than anything. When we met, I was just thankful they were letting me be as involved as I was. Part of me thought it was just them saying, 'Hey, this mom wants to be involved.'

"But then they offered this. I never dreamed it could be something like this."

Kaitlyn's House is set to be GCSTOP's headquarters.

The nonprofit has operated out of a basement in College Park Baptist Church for several years, oftentimes going mobile to offer services in the High Point area. The organization will hold onto their location at the church, Holleman said, but Kaitlyn's House is likely to be a more relaxed environment — a better place for conversations that can lead a person toward recovery.