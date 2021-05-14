For the record: Clarence Avant's path to the rock Hall of Fame started in Greensboro

At the Goshen School Reunion in 2006, where he received a key to the city from Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson, Avant passed the roster of teachers, still hung in a hallway, and stopped at the door of favorite first-grade teacher Rena Bullock.

“Lord, have mercy. This brings back memories,” he said back then, stroking his beard.

Martha Donnell was a year ahead of Avant at the time but still remembered his speaking part in the school play — “Aaron Slick from Pumpkin Quick.”

“That’s where he got his start,” said Donnell, who died in 2019, at the time. “The music part we didn’t know about — not until much later.”

But as was common to the time, he attended the segregated Goshen until eighth grade, and later Dudley High School, which drew its rolls from Black children from a large geographic area.

“I can’t help but to think this: Through it all, if you just use your gifts and talents that were given to you, nothing is impossible,” Johnson said after the Hall of Fame announcement. “I could list you a plethora of odds that might have been against him, but he used what he had and did well.”