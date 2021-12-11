For those facing eviction, this Greensboro program can save them from the streets

GREENSBORO — Since the federal eviction moratorium was lifted in August, the number of people who face the possibility of losing their homes has soared in Guilford County and North Carolina.
"There is a surge in eviction judgments as opposed to the past year," said Judge Julie Antonelli, the chief magistrate of Greensboro's 18th Judicial District.
Since reopening after a temporary closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, Antonelli's courtrooms have seen steady traffic in eviction cases. Her courtrooms are limited in the number of cases that can be heard daily, but the amount entering the court system between August and September — after the moratorium was lifted — went from 603 cases filed in August to 1,107 in September.
Throughout the moratorium, landlords were still filing eviction cases. Due to the ban, however, they weren't actually able to get "lockouts" that would bar tenants from rental units.
But that's changed. Now, cases are moving forward, meaning that many tenants will be forced to move — or become homeless.
Acting quickly to keep the worst from happening, a partnership of university, nonprofit and government groups is working together to help people pay rent and remain in their homes.
The groups have set up shop one day a week in the Guilford County Courthouse where they offer rental assistance and mediation for tenants on the verge of eviction. They're only able to serve during one of the four days of court per week, so they can't reach every person needing help.
But the programs are making an impact.
The Eviction Resolution Clinic is inside a shoebox-sized room at the courthouse. There's orange carpet, a single poster on the wall and a wobbly table. It doesn’t look like much, but it’s where some city and county residents are getting the counseling and information they need to avoid being sent to the streets.
Held only on Tuesdays, the clinic, led by a pair of representatives from the city and county, is just down the hall from two small courtrooms where eviction hearings are held.
On a recent November day, Antonelli began court with an offer to those in attendance: Did anyone want to try and resolve their case without a judgment being entered?
Everyone stayed seated, but as names were called and cases heard, Antonelli directed nearly half the room to the Eviction Resolution Clinic.
At the clinic, four groups offer assistance.
Legal Aid is around if a tenant needs representation, which sometimes is necessary in disputes with landlords.
You can also find UNCG's Center for Housing and Community Studies. If a tenant and landlord are ready to work out their differences and apply for some kind of rental assistance, that organization can help.
And city and county officials are around for guidance with financial aid from something called the federal emergency rental assistance program.
Many of the folks who enter the clinic have pending federal rental assistance applications — and confused about why they still haven't gotten help.
One woman sighed with relief after being told that her application was pending and her court date could be continued.
“That’s it?” she asked, only having been inside the clinic for about two minutes. “I’m good to go?”
She was one of hundreds who have applied — and received — some of the millions of federal dollars available for rental assistance.
Although the city of Greensboro and Guilford County each received federal funding, the county is handling most of the applications now because it covers Greensboro, High Point and county residents.
"The city is still processing some applications, but we are handling the majority," said Randal Hoover, a division director with the Guilford County Department of Social Services.
According to Hoover, the county is seeing an average of 500 applications per week and just received another allocation of $5.1 million to provide rental assistance.
Tenants apply for the money, which is sent directly to landlords to cover back rent.
Antonelli said her process for handling cases does not, by law, change under the current circumstances. But the programs that exist outside the court have made a significant difference in the outcomes of cases she hears.
"As devastating as COVID has been to everyone, as far as bringing light to evictions and the volume of evictions that are processed through our courts, it has actually helped shine a light on that and get people help that actually should get help," Antonelli said.
"Evictions were here before the pandemic. They'll be here after the pandemic. But because of the pandemic, funds have been made available for people that need it."
In eviction cases, when rent is long overdue, hard feelings often dominate discussions between landlords and tenants. Heated discussions often end with a tenant on the street.
Mediation, though, can smooth over conflict before the worst happens.
UNCG's Center for Housing and Community Studies started its mediation program for renters and landlords in October, as the eviction surge was peaking. D. Renée Norris, an eviction mediation and housing navigation program coordinator, is working to get the word out to landlords and tenants. Her goal is to guide tenants to legal services or rental assistance programs before they find themselves in trouble.
The program has a Facebook page and fliers are distributed to landlords and around apartment complexes.
Right now, she is seeing maybe six people who want mediation on Tuesdays at the courthouse. She knows that number may rise. Already, she and her colleagues from the other organizations have guided tenants to make more than 100 applications for rental assistance.
But as far as mediation goes, it can't work if the tenant doesn't show up for court.
And that means the landlord wins.
"So many people don't show up," she said.
And that's the top advice she has for clients. Even if their application for rental assistance has not yet been approved, they must show up in court or they automatically lose.
"That's something that I've tried to tell people whenever they call about an eviction hearing," Norris said.
Even before a case gets to court, however, Norris said her program is making a difference.
"Due to some of the outreach we've been doing with the landlords, we've been starting to see real success," she said.
One landlord, Norris said, "reached out to four of their tenants who they knew were in the process of having an eviction hearing, to see if it was OK if they share the information with me."
Many tenants still end up in court before Antonelli or another magistrate and without legal representation, a case can fall apart. Most know little about the court process.
The Center for Housing and Community Studies and others at the courthouse clinic are there to help people get representation through Legal Aid.
The clinic is one way to help tenants meet lawyers right when they need help.
Janet McAuley-Blue, the Triad regional manager for Legal Aid of North Carolina, applauds the judges, including Antonelli, who are willing to steer tenants and landlords to groups that can resolve eviction cases.
She said the process, while never enough to solve every eviction case, has proven very satisfying for the attorneys and paralegals who work at the courthouse.
"We just simply do not have the manpower or the resources to do it more," McAuley-Blue said. "We would love to be there the other three days but we just can't swing it. It's all we can do to keep up right now.
"This has been like a huge increase in our caseload. But I think everybody in our office, all of our housing attorneys and paralegals, feel great about it because of the good that that we're doing over there."
But Legal Aid is spread thin. The Greensboro office has three full-time housing attorneys and they have to cover other cities and counties as well as Greensboro, McAuley-Blue said.
"It's a big demand, but the reason it's been working so well is that we have all these resources," she said.
Norris' UNCG group, for example, provides mediation that can remove cases from the courts entirely.
But if mediation can keep people out of court and in their homes, then the clinic has done its best work, McAuley-Blue said.
"It's very important that people understand the role of the mediation program," she said. "Because I think there's so many disputes where if the landlords and tenants just talked about it and had the information they need to understand the process, particularly the rental assistance process, there are a lot of these situations that could be resolved."
