For those facing eviction, this Greensboro program can save them from the streets

She said the process, while never enough to solve every eviction case, has proven very satisfying for the attorneys and paralegals who work at the courthouse.

"We just simply do not have the manpower or the resources to do it more," McAuley-Blue said. "We would love to be there the other three days but we just can't swing it. It's all we can do to keep up right now.

"This has been like a huge increase in our caseload. But I think everybody in our office, all of our housing attorneys and paralegals, feel great about it because of the good that that we're doing over there."

But Legal Aid is spread thin. The Greensboro office has three full-time housing attorneys and they have to cover other cities and counties as well as Greensboro, McAuley-Blue said.

"It's a big demand, but the reason it's been working so well is that we have all these resources," she said.

Norris' UNCG group, for example, provides mediation that can remove cases from the courts entirely.

But if mediation can keep people out of court and in their homes, then the clinic has done its best work, McAuley-Blue said.

"It's very important that people understand the role of the mediation program," she said. "Because I think there's so many disputes where if the landlords and tenants just talked about it and had the information they need to understand the process, particularly the rental assistance process, there are a lot of these situations that could be resolved."

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.