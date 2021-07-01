 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former City Council member Tony Wilkins plans District 5 run
0 Comments
top story

Former City Council member Tony Wilkins plans District 5 run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Former City Council member Tony Wilkins said Thursday he plans to run against Councilwoman Tammi Thurm in District 5. 

Thurm, a one-term councilwoman, plans to run for reelection. 

Wilkins will be campaigning for the seat he occupied from 2012 to 2017. 

Council members, who serve four-year terms, will be in office a few months longer this year because elections have been delayed from Nov. 2 until March and April 2022. That's because U.S. Census data that could affect district boundaries will be released in September, months later than normal. City officials may redraw the districts this fall before filing for the 2022 election can begin. 

Wilkins said Thursday in a news release that he is running on a platform of improving public safety, noting that he has been endorsed by the Greensboro Police Officers Association and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"A safe city is a business-friendly city," Wilkins said.

He added that he considers Thurm to be "anti-police based on her votes and actions." 

Wilkins joins a growing field of candidates.

District 4 Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann has declared that she will run for reelection.

Nonprofit executive Tracy Furman is running for one of the city’s three at-large council seats.

In District 3, former Councilman Zack Matheny and business consultant Chip Roth are running to replace Councilman Justin Outling, who is running for mayor.

Tony Wilkins, candidate for Greensboro City Council, District 5

Wilkins

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News