Former City Council member Tony Wilkins plans District 5 run

GREENSBORO — Former City Council member Tony Wilkins said Thursday he plans to run against Councilwoman Tammi Thurm in District 5.

Thurm, a one-term councilwoman, plans to run for reelection.

Wilkins will be campaigning for the seat he occupied from 2012 to 2017.

Council members, who serve four-year terms, will be in office a few months longer this year because elections have been delayed from Nov. 2 until March and April 2022. That's because U.S. Census data that could affect district boundaries will be released in September, months later than normal. City officials may redraw the districts this fall before filing for the 2022 election can begin.

Wilkins said Thursday in a news release that he is running on a platform of improving public safety, noting that he has been endorsed by the Greensboro Police Officers Association and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A safe city is a business-friendly city," Wilkins said.

He added that he considers Thurm to be "anti-police based on her votes and actions."

Wilkins joins a growing field of candidates.

District 4 Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann has declared that she will run for reelection.