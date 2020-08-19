GREENSBORO — A former Greensboro police officer says he was fired after speaking out via social media about what happened to George Floyd, but the Greensboro Police Department contends that was not the reason for the officer's termination.
Jaquay D. Williams, 29, who refers to himself only as “Officer Williams” on TikTok, a video-based social media platform, posted a short clip of himself in uniform on May 27.
In it, he references Floyd, the unarmed Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day, which in turn ignited protests about police brutality and racial unrest across the nation, including in Greensboro.
“I am disgusted with the things that happened in Minneapolis,” Williams, who was sworn in as an officer in August 2019, said in the video.
He went on to describe what happened, noting how Floyd was up against four officers in the now-viral video footage of his death. Williams described how Floyd repeated “I can’t breathe,” but officers did not help him.
“As an officer, you are a first responder,” Williams said. “... If someone is hurt, you have to render aid.
“That's the reason I got behind this badge, right? Because them officers that are afraid to step up, I want to be the one to step up. If I see wrong happening, wrong is not happening in my presence.”
Williams’ short video has garnered more than 5.4 million views on TikTok, has more than 1.6 million likes and over 46,000 comments, mostly of people commending him for speaking out about the situation.
Despite the positive feedback, Williams posted a follow-up TikTok video late last week, saying the Greensboro Police Department placed him on administrative leave over the past two months to conduct an investigation into his TikTok.
“After that investigation was done, I find out today, I was relieved of my duties from that certain job,” Williams said in the video. “Upset, confused — I felt all emotions.”
On Wednesday afternoon, police department spokesman Ron Glenn denied that Williams was fired because of speaking out about Floyd in his TikTok video.
He said the department won't release why Williams was let go on Aug. 13 because it is a personnel matter. In a news release Wednesday afternoon on Williams' firing, Glenn said staff "do not have an issue with any of his statements in the George Floyd video and agree with his denouncement of the officers' actions."
He also noted in the release that Chief Brian James made similar statements condemning what happened to Floyd in a news conference shortly after Floyd's death.
Williams has not responded to attempts to reach him for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.