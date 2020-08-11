Millionaire Bucks lottery tickets
A former nursing home worker from Greensboro had better luck playing the lottery than he did fishing on Thursday. He reeled in a $100,000 prize, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

William Benton Jr. of Greensboro caught only one fish, but he can buy a whole lot more with the winnings from a scratch-off ticket he bought that evening.

Benton purchased two Millionaire Bucks tickets at the Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

“When I saw it, I just couldn’t believe it,” Benton said in the release. “Joy just came to my heart.”

Benton, who claimed his prize Friday, said he plans to buy a car, pay some bills and save some of the money. He also hopes to donate some money to help out the elderly.

After federal and state tax withholdings, Benton took home $70,756, according to the release.

The $20 game launched in June with four $4 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes. Two $4 million and four $100,000 prizes remain, lottery officials said.

 

