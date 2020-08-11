A former nursing home worker from Greensboro had better luck playing the lottery than he did fishing on Thursday. He reeled in a $100,000 prize, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.
William Benton Jr. of Greensboro caught only one fish, but he can buy a whole lot more with the winnings from a scratch-off ticket he bought that evening.
Benton purchased two Millionaire Bucks tickets at the Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road in Greensboro.
“When I saw it, I just couldn’t believe it,” Benton said in the release. “Joy just came to my heart.”
Benton, who claimed his prize Friday, said he plans to buy a car, pay some bills and save some of the money. He also hopes to donate some money to help out the elderly.
After federal and state tax withholdings, Benton took home $70,756, according to the release.
The $20 game launched in June with four $4 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes. Two $4 million and four $100,000 prizes remain, lottery officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.