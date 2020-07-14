And now high school sports in the Triad waits.
Athletes in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County Schools are scheduled to begin limited workouts Monday, the initial inkling of a restart for high school sports in the area amid a four-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. And all athletes, coaches and staff in the state will await news from the N.C. High School Athletic Association regarding the possible official start of fall activities Aug. 1, following Gov. Roy Cooper's news conference detailing a reopening of public schools with a mix of virtual and in-person instruction.
John Sullivan, the athletics director for WS/FCS, said the district was in a "holding pattern" on making a decision to push back conditioning already set to kick off with stricter safety policies than what the NCHSAA recommended in its guidelines for a Phase One reopening.
Leigh Hebbard, Sullivan's counterpart with GCS, said last week the earliest high schools in his district would start workouts was Monday. He was noncommittal after Cooper's announcement.
"We have not had the chance to discuss how any of this may affect our workouts," Hebbard wrote via email. "Since our plans were not phase-dependent, I don't know that (the state) remaining in Phase 2 will have any bearing on our decision, but safety of staff and students remains important.
"We continue to monitor information in our area and across the state and will adjust as needed based on that data along with recommendations from our local health department, the NCDHHS and the NCHSAA. Anything I say about plans is purely speculative right now, pending additional guidance from the NCHSAA, which we hope to have soon."
Sullivan said, "hopefully," WS/FCS will have a decision Wednesday after a consultation including Superintendent Angela Hairston, an executive cabinet and the board of education. Both school districts previously announced a postponement on workouts nearly two weeks ago as COVID-19 cases rose across the state. GCS was initially scheduled to start conditioning on July 6, with WS/FCS beginning July 14.
"I mean, they're our governing body and we have to get their thoughts," Sullivan said. "You know, is it delay a week and see what North Carolina says? Is it delay indefinitely? Is it delay until Aug. 3?
"I mean, there's all these things. Without any guidance from North Carolina, there's just so many things on the table right now."
Cooper's announcement called for a three-week extension of statewide Phase Two guidelines, which limit gatherings to 25 people.
The state association, meanwhile, is "in a better position to make informed decisions concerning if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools," Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement. Competition is scheduled to start Aug. 17, with area football programs kicking off the season Aug. 20 and 21.
Those dates seem increasingly unlikely, as workouts potentially remain on hold in Forsyth, Guilford and Rockingham counties among others. The NCHSAA has remained in Phase One of its three-part reopening plan enacted June 15, which meant districts were permitted to commence limited workouts under the association's safety protocols.
Davidson, Randolph and Surry are among area districts that have allowed workouts. The NCHSAA has yet to release details for its Phase Two and Three guidelines.
"We will continue discussing the numerous options and scenarios that have been developed and recommended, identifying the most appropriate scenarios," Tucker said in a statement. "The NCHSAA staff will work with the Board of Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and other stakeholder groups to solidify the details of the best plan for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the communities the Association represents."
Tucker added: "We know everyone is interested in start dates and protocols. The NCHSAA will provide further updates when they become available after Board discussion and action.”
