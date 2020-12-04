Four deaths reported from COVID-19 outbreak in Greensboro senior living community, state officials say

GREENSBORO — Four staff members and 16 residents of The Arboretum at Heritage Greens have had COVID-19, and four residents have died with the virus, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

The report from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received, or when they were reported at the local level. The report also does not indicate when resident deaths occurred.

Jeramy Reid, executive director at Heritage Greens, said in an emailed statement Friday that there currently is one active case — a resident who is self-isolating in the senior living community, 801 Meadowood St. in Greensboro.

"Additionally, since the outbreak began in early November, we are sad to report the death of four Heritage Greens residents. Complications from COVID-19 may have contributed to the residents’ passing," Reid said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the residents’ families."

Heritage Greens has stringent community-wide safety protocols, Reid said, and uses a saliva-based test for all residents once a week and all associates twice a week.

