Four deaths reported from COVID-19 outbreak in Greensboro senior living community, state officials say

GREENSBORO — Four staff members and 16 residents of The Arboretum at Heritage Greens have had COVID-19, and four residents have died with the virus, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.
The report from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received, or when they were reported at the local level. The report also does not indicate when resident deaths occurred.
Jeramy Reid, executive director at Heritage Greens, said in an emailed statement Friday that there currently is one active case — a resident who is self-isolating in the senior living community, 801 Meadowood St. in Greensboro.
"Additionally, since the outbreak began in early November, we are sad to report the death of four Heritage Greens residents. Complications from COVID-19 may have contributed to the residents’ passing," Reid said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the residents’ families."
Heritage Greens has stringent community-wide safety protocols, Reid said, and uses a saliva-based test for all residents once a week and all associates twice a week.
"We continue to screen all associates, essential visitors and third-party providers upon entry to the community and do daily temperature checks and screenings of all our residents," Reid said. "Associates are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and residents who must leave their apartments are asked to wear a mask. As we have throughout this crisis, we will continue to work closely with the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services and stay aligned with the changes in federal, state and local guidance."
Reid emphasized that his staff's top priority "will always be the health and well-being of residents and associates."
On its website, the DHHS notes that data in the reports is preliminary, and these numbers and facilities are subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.
No additional cases or deaths were reported Friday among nursing homes and care facilities in Guilford County that appeared on Tuesday's report.
In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility after 28 days.
The DHHS reports are released on Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
Annette Ayres can be reached at 336-373-7019.
