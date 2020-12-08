Four deaths reported in COVID-19 outbreak at Greensboro senior facility

GREENSBORO — Four deaths and 27 cases have been reported in a COVID-19 outbreak at Carriage House Senior Living Community, according to data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The facility, which is located at 3896 N. Elm St., has nine staff members and 18 residents who have tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory disease, according to state health officials.
Officials at Carriage House could not be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon.
The report from state health officials does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level. The semi-weekly report, which is issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, also does not indicate when the deaths occurred.
On its website, the NCDHHS notes that data in the reports is preliminary, and these numbers and facilities are subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.
No additional cases or deaths were reported by the state on Tuesday among Guilford County nursing homes and care facilities with previous outbreaks.
