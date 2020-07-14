Coronavirus testing (copy) (copy)
Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Free drive-through testing for the coronavirus COVID-19 will be held Friday.

The testing will be done 4 to 7 p.m. at Christ Cathedral of the Triad at 4401 Alliance Church Road.

Advance appointments are requested.

Children can also be tested.

The testing is being done by StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte.

All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to testing and sign up for an appointment.

To sign-up, visit www.starmed.care and click on the box that reads "NC County Testing."

Review and complete the steps listed.

Those without an appointment should allow an additional 30 minutes for the onsite test.

For questions, call 704-225-6288.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments