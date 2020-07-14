GREENSBORO — Free drive-through testing for the coronavirus COVID-19 will be held Friday.
The testing will be done 4 to 7 p.m. at Christ Cathedral of the Triad at 4401 Alliance Church Road.
Advance appointments are requested.
Children can also be tested.
The testing is being done by StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte.
All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to testing and sign up for an appointment.
To sign-up, visit www.starmed.care and click on the box that reads "NC County Testing."
Review and complete the steps listed.
Those without an appointment should allow an additional 30 minutes for the onsite test.
For questions, call 704-225-6288.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.