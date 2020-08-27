Coronavirus testing (copy) (copy)
GREENSBORO — Free community drive-through COVID-19 testing will be offered 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Northside Baptist Church at 1100 E. Cornwallis Drive.

The testing will be done by StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte and Blessed Box Ministry of Greensboro.

All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to making a testing appointment. Visit www.starmed.care to sign up.

It is recommended that an appointment for testing be made during the virtual visit.

For questions, call StarMed at 704-225-6288.

