GREENSBORO — Free community drive-through COVID-19 testing will be offered 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Northside Baptist Church at 1100 E. Cornwallis Drive.
The testing will be done by StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte and Blessed Box Ministry of Greensboro.
All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to making a testing appointment. Visit www.starmed.care to sign up.
It is recommended that an appointment for testing be made during the virtual visit.
For questions, call StarMed at 704-225-6288.
