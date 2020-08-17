Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test

Stock photo

 Images By Tang Ming Tung

HIGH POINT — People in the High Point community can participate in a free COVID-19 testing drive-thru this Thursday, according to a news release. 

The testing opportunity, offered by StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte, will be held at the High Point YWCA, 155 W. Westwood Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is open to everyone in the community.

All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to testing, according to StarMed. To sign up for a virtual visit, go to www.StarMed.care and click the box that says “NC County Testing.” The page will redirect to the “County Patient Testing” section. From there, review and complete the steps listed.

People will need to schedule a virtual visit. During the virtual appointment, StarMed asks people to have insurance information ready. Patients without insurance can still be tested. There is no out-of-pocket cost, StarMed said.

If a virtual visit is not made, StarMed asks that people allot an additional 30 minutes for the onsite testing.

For questions or assistance with scheduling, call StarMed at 704-225-6288.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments