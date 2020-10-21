Free face masks and hand sanitizer given away Thursday in High Point

HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Health and Human Services Department is giving away free masks and hand sanitizers from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, according to a news release from the county.

A limited number of solid-colored cloth masks and sanitizer will be given away at the Department of Social Services office at 325 E. Russell Ave.

Each person will receive three face masks and one 8-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.

Cloth face coverings are recommended to help protect people from exposure to respiratory droplets emitted when people cough, sneeze, or talk, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Emerging clinical evidence indicates cloth coverings such as face masks can reduce the spread of these droplets when worn over the face and nose.

The CDC recommends that all people age 2 and older wear a cloth face covering in public settings, and when around people who don’t live in their household.