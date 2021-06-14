Free summer playground program, lunches, offered in 5 Greensboro neighborhoods

GREENSBORO — A free summer playground program, ENERGY at the Park, will be offered in five neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, June 21 through Aug. 5.
Rising first-graders through 15-year-olds can enjoy supervised sports, games and crafts through the program run by Greensboro Parks and Recreation. A free lunch is provided on site courtesy of the Guilford County Schools Summer Feeding Program.
Parents or guardians can register their children at any of these participating playgrounds:
- Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.
- Heath Park, 3809 Holts Chapel Road
- McCulloch Street Park, 304 E. McCulloch St.
- Sussman Street Park, 229 Sussman St.
- Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.
This program may close due to severe weather, such as intense heat, rain, thunder or lightning. Parents will be notified in case of an early closure.
For more information, visit greensboro-nc.gov/energy or contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502 or Melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov.