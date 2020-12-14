Freezing rain, cold temperatures ahead for Triad this week; watch now for tips on how to drive on icy roads

A light freezing rain is expected to develop late Tuesday night in the Triad and continue through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service website.

A light glaze of up to one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected across the far northwest Piedmont and Triad. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 31 degrees. The precipitation will change to all rain as temperatures warm after 10 a.m. and reach a high of 37 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Winds from the northeast of 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, are expected Wednesday. Precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch are possible.

Meanwhile, expect a sunny day Tuesday with a high near 44 degrees.