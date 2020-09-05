Trinity AME Zion Church on Florida Street in Greensboro gave out food again on Friday to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The church will be giving away fresh fruit and vegetables every two weeks through the end of the year, according to Maxine Bakeman. She said the church received a grant from Guilford County to provide food assistance to individuals and families directly impacted by COVID-19.
