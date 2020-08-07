The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 132,812 as of noon Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,545 new infections since Thursday. There were 25,212 tests completed on Friday, with more than 1.93 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Eight percent of tests returned Thursday were positive, according to the latest data available
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,498 cases of COVID-19 and 154 related deaths as of Friday's report. That's 70 new cases and one new death since Thursday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 103 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,513 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 149 deaths, an increase of 83 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 513 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,127 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,365 total cases of COVID-19 (142 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,730 cases (104 per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths, Forsyth County has had 5,148 cases (136 per 10,000 residents) and 52 deaths, Randolph County has had 2,149 cases (150 per 10,000 residents) and 37 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 528 cases (58 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 2,134 statewide as of Friday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 42 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 1,123 are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 24 fewer than what was reported on Thursday, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.85 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 56,105 since Thursday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 158,887 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,256 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
