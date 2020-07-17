The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 95,477 as of noon Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 2,051 new infections since Thursday. There were 25,555 tests completed as of Friday, the second lowest number this week. Eight percent of tests were positive on Thursday, the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,949 cases of COVID-19 and 132 related deaths as of Friday’s report. These numbers represent increases of 72 new cases and one new death since Thursday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 74 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,844 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 129 deaths. Those numbers are increases of 48 new cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said 406 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,012 people have recovered from the illness. The county is expected to update its data this afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,607 total cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,351 cases and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,008 cases and 40 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,636 cases and 33 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 336 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,606 statewide as of Friday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 18 new fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,180 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 46 more than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 3.4 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 67,404 since Wednesday. The CDC on Thursday reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 136,938, a one-day increase of 947 new fatalities. The CDC is expected to update its information this afternoon.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
