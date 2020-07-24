The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with afternoon updates from the CDC and Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: 108,995 as of noon Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 2,102 new infections since Thursday. There were 32,928 tests completed on Thursday, the highest number of tests completed in a single day, with a total of more than 1.55 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Nine percent of tests returned Thursday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,599 cases of COVID-19 and 135 related deaths as of Friday's report. These numbers represent increases of 113 new cases and one new death since Thursday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 86 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
- As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 4,516 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 136 deaths. That is an increase of 34 new cases and one new death since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 443 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,367 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,896 total cases of COVID-19 (114 cases per 10,000 residents) and 40 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,496 cases (90 cases per 10,000 residents) and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,470 cases (118 cases per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,870 cases (130 cases per 10,000 residents) and 35 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 392 cases (43 cases per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,746 statewide as of Friday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 20 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,182 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, six fewer than Thursday's initial count.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 72,219 since Thursday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 143,868 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,113 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
