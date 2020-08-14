The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,346 new cases as of 11:50 a.m. Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 142,170. There were 19,320 tests completed on Friday. Six percent of tests returned Thursday were positive. Over 1.87 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, there were 32 more coronavirus cases reported Friday and no new deaths since Thursday. So far in the county, 5,858 residents have become infected, a rate of 110 cases per 10,000 residents, and 158 people have died.
- As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,816 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 152 deaths, an increase of 56 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 544 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,475 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,586 cases (155 per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; in Davidson County, 1,849 cases (111 per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,477 cases (144 cases per 10,000 residents) and 56 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,225 cases (155 cases per 10,000 residents) and 39 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 577 cases (64 cases per 10,000 residents) and four deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Friday, 2,313 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 26 more than Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 1,049 people were hospitalized on Thursday — the latest data available from the state — because of the coronavirus. That's 21 fewer than than Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 5.22 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 52,799 since Thursday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 166,317 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,469 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
