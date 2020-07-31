The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 122,148 as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,954 new infections since Thursday. There were 27,741 tests completed on Friday, with a total of 1.75 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Eight percent of tests returned Thursday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,093 cases of COVID-19 and 142 related deaths as of Friday's report. These numbers represent increases of 51 new cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 94 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 4,957 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 140 deaths. That is an increase of 75 new cases and one new death since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 468 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,687 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the Triad: As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,148 total cases of COVID-19 (129 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,620 cases (97 per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,833 cases (127 per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths, Randolph County has had 2,026 cases (141 per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 450 cases (50 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,924 statewide as of Friday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 21 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 91% of hospitals reporting, 1,229 people were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of COVID-19, 10 fewer than Wednesday's initial count, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.4 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 65,935 since Wednesday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 150,283 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,417 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
