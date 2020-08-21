Friendly Center

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh, News & Record

CBL Properties, owner and operator of Friendly Center in Greensboro, Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Alamance Crossing in Burlington, announced plans to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 1.

The company, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced on its site that it has entered a Restructuring Support Agreement with certain "beneficial owners and/or investment advisors or managers of discretionary funds" and senior unsecured notes.

The company will attempt to reach an arrangement with senior secured lenders.

The plan calls for eliminating $1.4 billion in unsecured notes in exchange for $500 million in secured notes.

“Reaching this agreement with our noteholders is a major milestone for CBL. The agreement will significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing leverage and increasing net cash flow and will simplify our capital structure, providing enhanced financial flexibility going forward," Stephen Lebovitz, CEO of CBL, said on the company's website.

The company said the process will not affect day-to-day operations and business at its shopping centers.

The announcement of the planned bankruptcy plans comes the day after CBL reported an $81.4 million loss for the second quarter, compared with a $35 million loss a year ago.

Like most retailers, CBL malls and shopping centers were closed from mid-March to late May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the company was struggling before the pandemic.

CBL received a New York Stock Exchange notice of potential de-listing on Aug. 19, 2019, and Feb. 7 for not maintaing an average closing price of at least $1 over 30 consecutive days. The company's opening share price on Wednesday was 19 cents.

In December, it suspended its common and preferred stock dividends through the end of 2020. On March 25, CBL said it borrowed the final $280 million on a line of credit, giving it an outstanding balance at that time of $681 million.

As a result, there had been industry talk that CBL might be the first publicly traded mall operator to file for bankruptcy protection.

Cable business news channel CNBC reported Wednesday that CBL entered into a forbearance period with its lenders on July 1 after skipping millions of dollars in interest payments. It did not make an $11.8 million payment on June 1, and did not make an $18.6 million interest payment due the week of June 16.

However, the company made $30.4 million in interest payments in early August, enabling it to stay current on all unsecured debt.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker, said the restructuring support agreement allows for CBL "to not have to arrange for interim debtor-in-possession financing, and the company will not need to seek court approval for things such as executive bonuses, etc."

"This was a smart move to act in anticipation of continued financial stress instead of waiting until they had to file."

Winston-Salem Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this report.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

