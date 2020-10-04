From Greensboro to Lumpkin: Triad group writes book about visits to a federal detention camp

Operated by a private company, the 1,752-bed facility opened in 2004.

"I believe we cannot call ourselves good people and allow the kind of inhumane treatment that goes on in detention centers to continue," said Mary Coyne Wessling, one of the book's editors. "I want people to know that the conditions of these detention centers, and Stewart in particular, are worse than American prisons and those are awful enough. I want people to become educated about immigration policies and how we can find more humane, more effective ways to give people asylum when they so desperately need it."

She remembers the face of a man she visited, and how much he smiled and his eyes lit up as he talked about literature and favorite plays, along with his hope that faith and justice would prevail. But she also remembers the loud clang of the metal doors and the muffled sounds of crying from family members who sat behind her waiting their turn to visit loved ones.

"I remember, too, coming back to (a center nearby that helps immigrants) and sitting at a long table just staring into space," Wessling recalled. "When a staff member there asked if I was OK, I replied, 'No, I am not. I will not be okay for quite some time.'"

So she and the others poured their emotions into "Making Our Way to Lumpkin."