GREENSBORO — Just a tad less than $94 million sounds like a lot of money and, indeed, it is.
But Guilford County officials are proving that in the midst of a pandemic, it doesn’t take all that long to whittle away at such a huge windfall.
During the last several months, they have committed or spent more than $60 million from the county’s federal CARES Act grant of $93.7 million.
County commissioners have made some changes to the distribution plan they initially adopted in mid-May but seem relatively pleased with how it has unfolded.
“None of us has ever dealt with anything like this before,” Commissioner Justin Conrad said. “Would we have done some things differently? Possibly.
“But does that mean we haven’t allocated the money correctly? Not at all.”
For example, Conrad said that the county might have been overly restrictive in deciding what small businesses qualified for grants from the $20 million fund that commissioners carved out to help local companies survive closures and other damaging effects of the new coronavirus.
The commissioners retooled the business grant program last month by increasing the maximum number of employees and annual revenues successful applicants could have.
The county's huge grant comes from legislation that Congress adopted this spring as COVID-19 tightened its grip on the nation and its economy. Counties with populations greater than 500,000 received direct grants; in North Carolina, that meant only Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake counties.
CARES Act allotments for smaller counties were filtered through state government.
Guilford divided its grant into six categories:
• $20 million for small businesses with fewer than 50, full-time employees and $3 million in annual sales. So far, the county has distributed about $14 million to hundreds of applicants, County Manager Marty Lawing told the commissioners last week.
•$15.1 million to help cities, towns and Guilford County Schools cope with added operating costs linked to COVID-19. County officials expect to disburse all that money, but Greensboro and some of the smaller communities have yet to complete the paperwork to begin drawing on the fund.
• $20.5 million to reimburse the county for overtime pay, supplies and other personnel expenses in the public health and safety sectors. The tab so far stands at more than $14.7 million, commissioners learned in a recent work session.
• Another $13 million for "mitigation and preparedness" costs in such areas as countywide COVID-19 testing programs, protective and sanitizing equipment, teleworking technology and "safe elections" support. The county had spent or committed to spend more than $11 million from that fund by the end of last month.
• $7.5 million for nonprofit groups and county fire departments to help them cope with increased demands on their programs. With applications from the nonprofits screened by the United Ways of Greensboro and High Point, about $6 million of that money has been awarded.
• $17.5 million held in reserve for "Phase Two" spending later this year or, possibly, in 2021.
County staff told the commissioners in an Aug. 27 work session that it remains unclear whether Congress might amend the CARES Act to extend the current spending deadline past Dec. 31.
Commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips said that because that current deadline is rapidly approaching, county officials had to press ahead with the assumption it would not be extended or risk not making optimal use of the money.
The board agreed, but also discussed the risk of using all the money this year only to see Congress belatedly push the spending deadline back without adding any more federal money.
Conrad said that once a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, that could leave the county having to use local tax money to offer relatively costly vaccination programs to area residents.
"We all hope there's going to be a vaccine and we know we're going to have to get it out to the people," Conrad said.
County administrators estimate that such a program could cost as much as $3 million by the middle of next year.
Other than expanding the pool of small businesses that could apply for CARES Act grants, county officials have largely followed the format they developed at the outset.
Exceptions include the addition of a $500,000 grant program specifically for nonprofit arts programs. Commissioners initially said such groups could receive up to $50,000 in CARES Act compensation.
Last month, they lowered the maximum award for arts groups to $25,000 in an effort to provide support for more organizations.
The board also recently introduced another program suggested by Commissioner Carlvena Foster to help working families with child-care costs.
Depending on the family's income, the eight-week program sets aside a total $500,000 to cover part or all of the tuition for an estimated 305 children in grades K-5 at "extended learning" centers.
The need-based program provides daytime child care through such nonprofit providers as the Salvation Army and Big Brothers Big Sisters while schools are closed.
The new initiative aims to remove a day care obstacle that has limited the ability of some parents with school-age children to return to work.
Conrad commended Foster for suggesting the concept, noting that it meets twin CARES Act goals of helping families and the local economy to cope with the pandemic.
The program debuted Aug. 31 and in a few days had applications from 93 families with a total of 120 children, Lawing told commissioners at their Thursday evening meeting.
More details about the new program are available on the county's website or by calling the Guilford Department of Social Services at 336-641-3000.
