From voter intimidation to COVID-19 concerns, Guilford officials grapple with 2020 election

GREENSBORO — Complaints about voter intimidation, observers not wearing masks and late changes to polling locations dominated the Guilford County Board of Elections meeting on Tuesday.
Some board members expressed concerns about poll observers and voter intimidation.
“I am really alarmed at what I am seeing … at these early-voter sites,” the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman said.
Spearman, who also is president of the state NAACP, said he received reports of an observer at an N.C. A&T site standing behind poll workers taking photographs of a computer screen.
At Brown Recreation Center, Spearman also said he saw observers, who are appointed by their political parties, standing behind election workers and not wearing masks.
“Poll workers later called me and said they were considering not going back,” said Spearman, noting they were concerned about the observers spreading the coronavirus.
He also had reports of poll workers being accused of telling voters who to elect, when workers were only assisting with the voting process.
“It’s appalling that they would attempt to intimidate these people that were going out to vote,” Spearman said.
Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County's elections director, said he’s also received similar complaints.
“They cannot speak to the voters and they cannot look behind the registration table and the computer and observe the data,” Collicutt said. “That’s private.”
Observers also are required to wear masks while inside a polling place and Collicutt said they are trying to keep them 6 feet away from people.
However, he said, “the observer needs to be able to observe (under state rules),” he said. “I know that’s not a great definition, but that’s what it is.”
Collicutt said he's visited polls where complaints have been made and has also spoken to the leaders of the political parties when one of their observers is involved.
He said they’ve been very receptive in addressing complaints.
More than 100,000 voters have cast ballots at Guilford County early-voting sites, Collicutt said, noting that there are about 380,000 registered voters in the county.
“It’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before,” he said.
The elections board also changed seven polling places that were initially at nursing homes and churches, which have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
The following changes were made to these precincts:
• Precinct G11, formerly at St Benedict's Parish Church, is now at Temple Emanuel, 713 N. Greene St.
• Precinct G24, formerly at Christ Lutheran Church, is now at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive.
• Precinct G26, formerly at Hillcrest Baptist Church, is now at Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.
• Precinct FR5B, formerly at New Garden Friends Upper School, is now at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road.
• Precinct G40A2, formerly at Well-Spring Retirement Community, is now at Bur-Mill Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road.
• Precinct G42B, formerly at Friends Home, is now at Faith Presbyterian Church, 6309 W. Friendly Ave.
• Precinct H19B, formerly at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, is now at Greater First United Baptist Church, 1409 Deep River Road.
The board agreed to send letters to each voter impacted by the change along with a list of early-voting sites. There also will be signage at the former voting site redirecting residents to the new site.
Catherine Magid, a commissioner with the Greensboro Status of Women, said she’s been concerned about redirecting voters so close to the election.
“My concern was here we are two weeks from the election,” she said. “It was very disconcerting.”
Overall, though, she thought the board has handled the election well.
"They’re doing a mammoth job with all the conditions around COVID," Magid said.
