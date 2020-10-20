From voter intimidation to COVID-19 concerns, Guilford officials grapple with 2020 election

“They cannot speak to the voters and they cannot look behind the registration table and the computer and observe the data,” Collicutt said. “That’s private.”

Observers also are required to wear masks while inside a polling place and Collicutt said they are trying to keep them 6 feet away from people.

However, he said, “the observer needs to be able to observe (under state rules),” he said. “I know that’s not a great definition, but that’s what it is.”

Collicutt said he's visited polls where complaints have been made and has also spoken to the leaders of the political parties when one of their observers is involved.

He said they’ve been very receptive in addressing complaints.

More than 100,000 voters have cast ballots at Guilford County early-voting sites, Collicutt said, noting that there are about 380,000 registered voters in the county.

“It’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before,” he said.

The elections board also changed seven polling places that were initially at nursing homes and churches, which have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

The following changes were made to these precincts: