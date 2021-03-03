Frying high: PTI company first on East Coast to sell fuel made from cooking oil

But Stuart said corporations could have a different attitude. Many have goals to improve their environmental practices, so using this fuel in their corporate jets is a good thing to note in reports to shareholders and other agencies that monitor carbon emissions.

Stuart said the fuel delivered Wednesday comes from a refinery in California and that will be the likely source for some time. But as the aviation industry catches on to sustainable fuel, refineries and distribution are likely to expand toward the East Coast, making the propellant easier to refine and distribute more cheaply.

Offering the special fuel is also another way to draw more business to the small company.

Koury Aviation is relatively new to its "fixed base operator" status that allows the company to accept a broad array of flights, having begun with private charter aviation 20 years ago. Stuart said this is a chance for the company to make its service stand out from competitors and attract more customers.

Koury is also getting a chance to shine this week as the base for all private flights from schools playing in the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

