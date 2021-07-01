Fun Fourth is back and will include music, performances, patriotic events and more

Fun Fourth, the annual downtown celebration of Independence Day, is back on this summer, after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
“We are going to try and bring some folks back together,” said Zack Matheny, the president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., which puts on the event.
It will be a smaller celebration, with no street vendors and fewer stages. And the evening will end with a laser show.
The festival will begin at 3 p.m. July 3. The Fun Fourth Freedom Run will be that morning. The 10K race will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.
Matheny said they are also planning to have three stages offering music downtown: at Hamburger Square, the intersection of February One Place and Elm Street, and toward the south of downtown.
Although the festival has had more than 100 street vendors in the past, it was not feasible to include them this year.
Matheny said recent decisions by Gov. Roy Cooper in relaxing state limits on gatherings and progress with COVID-19 vaccinations were among the factors leading to the decision to go ahead with the festival.
He hopes that in addition to honoring the country and celebrating independence, this year’s Fun Fourth can also be a celebration of people being able to come together again.
The schedule will be:
February One Stage
3 p.m.: Marcus B Smooth (DJ)
4:30 p.m.: Brianna Tam (cello)
5 p.m.: Christian Anderson (gospel)
6 p.m.: Will Easter and the Nomads (rock)
6:45 p.m.: We Danz (dancers)
7:05 p.m.: Soda (hip-hop)
7:30 p.m.: Marcus B Smooth (DJ and line dancing)
8 p.m.: Al Strong (contemporary jazz)
Hamburger Square Stage
3 p.m.: DJ SK (variety, Latino)
4 p.m.: Finn Phoenix (kids rock)
5 p.m.: Alter Egos (go-go)
6:30 p.m.: Quilla (indie pop)
8 p.m.: Abigail Dowd (folk)
Lewis Street Stage
3-9 p.m.: DJ All Good (karaoke and DJ)
Parking
City parking decks are free on weekends. Street parking is also available. Handicapped parking can be found on the first level of each parking deck and on-street parking.
Parking decks:
Bellemeade Street Deck, 220 N. Greene St.
Church Street Deck, 215 N. Church St.
Davie Street Deck, 109 E. Market St.
Greene Street Deck, 211 S. Greene St.
N. Eugene Street Deck, 215 N. Eugene St.
Parking lots:
Elm/Greene Street Lot, 323 S. Greene St.
Elm/Martin Luther King Jr. Lot, 501 S. Elm St.
Elm/McGee Street Lot, 336 S. Elm St.
Rules
No outside coolers permitted. Vendors selling Pepsi products and water for $2 throughout the festival. Beer and hard seltzer are for sale for those 21 and older.
No pets allowed.