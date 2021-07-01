Fun Fourth is back and will include music, performances, patriotic events and more

Fun Fourth, the annual downtown celebration of Independence Day, is back on this summer, after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“We are going to try and bring some folks back together,” said Zack Matheny, the president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., which puts on the event.

It will be a smaller celebration, with no street vendors and fewer stages. And the evening will end with a laser show.

The festival will begin at 3 p.m. July 3. The Fun Fourth Freedom Run will be that morning. The 10K race will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.

Matheny said they are also planning to have three stages offering music downtown: at Hamburger Square, the intersection of February One Place and Elm Street, and toward the south of downtown.

Although the festival has had more than 100 street vendors in the past, it was not feasible to include them this year.

Matheny said recent decisions by Gov. Roy Cooper in relaxing state limits on gatherings and progress with COVID-19 vaccinations were among the factors leading to the decision to go ahead with the festival.